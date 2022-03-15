Three Texarkana men charged with human trafficking in Bowie County

Three men charged with human trafficking in Bowie County allegedly used threats, physical violence and drugs to control women they sold.

Rashaan Jamal “Fashion” Cunningham, 44, and brothers Brandon Palmer, 38, and Marcus Palmer, 36, are facing 25 to 99 years or life if convicted of continuous trafficking of persons. According to a probable cause affidavit, an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety led to the arrests.

Cunningham allegedly used social media sites to distribute drugs, recruit women as sex workers and to advertise to men wanting to purchase sex. The last four digits of his phone number allegedly spell PIMP.

Advertisement

Approximately 15 alleged victims of sex trafficking are identified in court records.

“Two of the witnesses told affiant that Brandon Palmer and Marcus Palmer work with Cunningham to find and control victims,” the affidavit states.

Multiple women reported being given a drink and becoming unconscious before waking up to find themselves in a different location with clothing removed during interactions with all three men.

A woman identified as victim 8 reported that she believed she was in a dating relationship with Marcus Palmer when he dropped her at a house on Richmond Road in Texarkana. She alleges that she was given a drink by Brandon Palmer which made her feel drugged before she was attacked by Brandon Palmer and Cunningham in the house.

Brandon Palmer and Cunningham allegedly took turns holding the woman down while the other sexually assaulted her.

Brandon Palmer and Cunningham are both charged with aggravated sexual assault involving victim 8. They faces five to 99 years or life if found guilty of that crime in addition to the potential life sentence they face is convicted of continuous trafficking of persons.

All of the cases are assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Brandon Palmer and Cunningham are being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds set at $350,000 and Marcus Palmer is being held on a $250,000 bond.

