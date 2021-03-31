Trial date set for former teacher’s aide accused of sexual misconduct with students

Advertisement

A date for trial has been scheduled for a former Texas High School teacher’s aide accused of sexual misconduct with three male students in 2019.

Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, was scheduled for trial the week of April 26 at a pretriail hearing before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell on Monday in Texarkana. Bell is charged with two counts of improper relationship between educator and student involving two 17-year-old boys and two counts of sexual assault of a child involving a 16-year-old boy.

Bell faces two to 20 years on each count.

Advertisement

According to probable cause affidavits, Bell knew the boys from working in the library and through tutoring. She allegedly communicated with them via SnapChat. The sexual encounters allegedly occurred at Bell’s home in New Boston, Texas.

The case was brought to the attention of law enforcement in June 2020 after a teacher at Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas, overheard several students talking about Bell’s alleged misconduct.

Bell is represented by Texarkana attorney Bruce Condit. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards are prosecuting.

Bell is free on a $150,000 bond.

