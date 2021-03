Advertisement

The Texarkana-Bowie Family Health Clinic will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, April 5, 2021. Appointments to receive the firstdose of the Moderna vaccine must be made in advance.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the Moderna vaccination. To make an appointment, call (903) 798-3250 and press 0 or (903) 278-7078 / (903)

824-4829 during normal business hours.