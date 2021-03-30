Advertisement

Discovery Place and Healthcare Express are taking you back to a Saturday morning in 1971. Everyone can stay in their PJ’s on Saturday, April 10th, and head over to The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express. There will be activities and crafts for kids to enjoy, a blast-from-the-past photo booth, and pajama partiers will watch cartoons and eat at the cereal bar featuring cereal that was released in 1971.

“The Discovery Place was a great help to us during Mardi Gras so we were more than thrilled to be able to partner with them on this event! The Texarkana Museums are celebrating their 50th year in 2021 and it’s exciting to be able to celebrate the history of our town with friends,” said Brooke Stone.

Tickets will be $5 per person, if you are a TMS member tickets will be free. Please purchase your ticket in advance at https://texarkanamuseums.z2systems.com/np/clients/texarkanamuseums/eventRegistration.jsp?event=3331

For more information contact Brooke Stone (903) 280-8836, brooke.stone@gohce.com