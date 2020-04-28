Two Arrested for Alleged Felony Insurance Fraud

Advertisement

Two DeKalb residents have been arrested for alleged felony insurance fraud.

On April 24, 2020 the Bowie County Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Dewayne and Brandi Gray.

On August 31, 2018 DeKalb and New Boston Fire Departments responded to a fully involved residential fire at 178 Elliott Lane in DeKalb.

The Bowie County Fire Marshal has been investigating the fire since it happened. According to Fire Marshall Scottie Taylor, the two presented false and misleading information to the insurance company about the fire.

The two were arrested at their home by Fire Marshall Scottie Taylor and a New Boston Police investigator. They were taken to bi-state jail where their bond was set at $30,000. Both have since been released from custody.

