Two Arrested for Package Thefts

On December 8th, 2020, the Texarkana Arkansas and Texas Police Departments received several 911 calls in reference to package thefts in local neighborhoods. The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department developed information that a black male in a White Nissan Titan truck was traveling through neighborhoods removing delivered packages from residences.

At 3:00pm, TAPD received a 911 call of a package theft in the 2800 Block of Union Road, with suspect information that matched earlier developed intelligence. TAPD Officer Jacob Montoya located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Union Road and Line Ferry Road. After failing to stop for police, a vehicle pursuit ensued and ended safely in 4800 Block of Old Blackmon Ferry Road.

TAPD located several stolen items inside the vehicle. Two suspects, 40-year-old Damien Crooks and 34-year-old Joy Lantrip, both of Texarkana, were arrested and charged with felony fleeing, theft by receiving, and criminal mischief.

If you have not received your packages and believe you have been the victim of a theft, please call 911 to report the incident.

