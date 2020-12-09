Men get probation in shooting of pregnant cow

Advertisement

Two men who shot and killed a pregnant cow on County Road 2302 in September 2019 were sentenced to 10 years probation Monday and ordered to pay a rancher $5,000 in restitution.

Hunter Sinyard, 22, of Texarkana, Texas, and Jedediah Tadlock, 29, of Oklahoma, were allegedly drinking and cruising “back roads” in Bowie County when they came upon the pregnant cow Sept. 20, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit. The rancher found the cow the same day and notified authorities.

Game wardens observed the cow had been shot multiple times. Found at the scene were broken jumper cables, an empty can of beer and a man’s watch. In the days following the shooting, tips from the public led to the arrests of both men.

Both men pleaded guilty and were placed on 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on Monday during a hearing before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Sinyard and Tadlock were fined $1,000 apiece and ordered to jointly and severally pay $5,000 in restitution.

Sinyard and Tadlock were both represented by Darren Anderson of Texarkana. Bowie County Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter served as prosecutor.

Operation Game Thief has a 24 hour hotline to report game and fish violations at 800-792-4263.

