Two Arrested in Shooting that Left Three Dead

Texarkana, Texas Police have made two arrests in the shooting that left three people dead and three more wounded at a party on Saturday night.

Breoskii Warren, 20, turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Murder. Devon Hayden, 26, was charged with one count of Murder. He was arrested after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Detectives learned that Hayden allegedly got into a fist fight with a man at the party, which led to Hayden allegedly shooting and killing him. Warren then allegedly pulled out a rifle and started shooting at Hayden – hitting him and some bystanders who were nearby. Two of those people who were shot by Warren later died.

Both men have been booked into the Bi-State Jail. Warren’s bond has been set at $6.25 million, and Hayden’s at $3 million.

Our detectives continue to investigate this crime. If anyone has information about what happened and have not yet spoken to a detective, please reach out to TTPD at 903-798-3116.