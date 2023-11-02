Texas Deer and Wild Turkey Seasons Open Nov. 4

Sponsor

White-tailed deer season opens Nov. 4 in both the North and South Zones.

Wild turkey season opens Nov. 4 in both the North and South Zones.

Mule deer season starts Nov. 18 in the Panhandle, Nov. 24 in the Trans-Pecos region.

Cooler weather has arrived just ahead of the most promising white-tailed deer season of the past few years. Improved habitat brought on by spring rains is expected to translate into robust deer populations. Above-average antler quality is also expected due to reduced harvest numbers last season and benefits of the spring bounty.

“Overall, the 2023-24 deer hunting season is expected to be good in terms of harvest numbers and opportunities, so don’t let the chance to spend time afield with family, friends and fellow hunters pass you by,” said TPWD White-tailed Deer Program Leader Blaise Korzekwa.

The 3 top areas for white-tails this season are:

Edwards Plateau, which has the highest deer population in Texas.

South Texas Plains, known for mature bucks and above-average antler quality.

Cross Timbers Region, with the second-highest deer population.

Get forecasts for all 6 regions of the state in our press release Texas Deer Population Forecasted to Rebound from Drought Conditions.

Good luck this fall, and enjoy your time hunting with friends and family.

What You Need to Know