Two teens indicted for capital murder in home invasion shooting

Two teens have been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for allegedly kicking in the door of a family’s apartment and killing a husband and father.

Daveon Demonta Woods turned 18 less than three weeks after he and Cameron Kieshaun Ware, 17, allegedly killed Craig Garner in his home at the River Crossing Apartments after 1 a.m. Nov. 9. A grand jury has indicted both teens for capital murder. Because they were 17 when they allegedly committed the murder, they will not face the death penalty.

Texas allows 17-year-old defendants to be charged as adults but state and federal law do not allow capital punishment for anyone under 18. If found guilty, Woods and Ware face life in prison.

Woods and Ware allegedly got a ride to River Crossing and told people in the car with them that they were planning a robbery, according to a probable cause affidaivt. Garner’s wife allegedly told police she hid with the couple’s children when her husband went to investigate noise at the door.

Shell casings from .380 and .40 caliber weapons were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Woods and Ware are both being held in the Bowie County jail. Bail for each has been set at $1 million. The cases are assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

