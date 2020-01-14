A Taste of India Returns to Texarkana

Advertisement

A Taste of Indian has returned to Texarkana at a new location on Pavilion Parkway.

The new location, located where Genghis Grill once was, features a daily lunch buffet.

According to owner Shaun Poudel the new location is more convenient and safer than their previous location in the mall.

Advertisement

Poudel said the buffet will feature a rotating assortment of Indian dishes such as chicken tikka masala, naan bread, rice, butter chicken, chicken curry, and more.

The buffet is served from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and costs $12.99.

Taste of Indian Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. daily.

A full service bar will also be open soon.