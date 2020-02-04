Wake Village Investigation Leads to Arrests

Advertisement

On February 3, a two-month-long investigation culminated with the arrest of two subjects in Wake Village, Texas.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 800 block of Macarthur St. by the Wake Village Police Department and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Christopher Hollowell, 55, was arrested after exiting a camper trailer that had been parked at the residence. Stephen Hollowell, 46, was taken into custody after he was found inside the residence behind a locked door. Both subjects reside at this location.

Christopher Hollowell is facing charges for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, U/ 1 gram, Penalty Group 1-Drug Free Zone, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, O/1 gram, U/4 grams, Penalty Group 1-Drug Free Zone, and Possession of a Controlled Substance U/ 1 gram, Penalty Group 1-Drug Free Zone.

Stephen Hollowell was arrested on a Fail to Appear warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both subjects were transported to the Bi-State Justice Building and are awaiting bonds.