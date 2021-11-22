Wake Village, Texas, man charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl

Advertisement

A Wake Village man accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old has been charged in Bowie County with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Foster Jr., 51, was arrested Nov. 12 on the charge.

Foster is allegedly related to the girl by marriage. The girl was interviewed at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center on Sept. 29.

Foster allegedly molested the girl at a residence in Wake Village and allegedly told her not to tell anyone what he was doing.

Foster is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $100,000.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

