Thomas Lott

Thomas Marvin Lott, age 83, passed away on Thursday September 9, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas.

Thomas was born on January 4, 1938, to Robert and Thelma Lott in Los Angeles, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tammy; and two brothers, Bobby, and Gene Lott.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Pam Lott of Texarkana, AR.; his daughter, Tere McGonagill and husband David of Texarkana, TX.; his brother Jim Lott of Kentucky; four grandchildren, Natalie Albarado and husband Brent of Cedar Park, TX., Danielle Butler of Little Rock, AR., Morgan Moses of Austin, TX., and Dawson McGonagill of Texarkana, TX.; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Abagail Albarado of Cedar Park, TX.

Thomas attended Arkansas High School and upon graduation accepted a football scholarship to LSU in Baton Rouge, LA., where he was a member of the famed Chinese Bandits and the 1958 National Collegiate Football Champions. Having served as the Commander of the LSU Air Force ROTC program, he received a commission with the United States Air Force where he served for 20 years.

After several tours of duty, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service in Vietnam. Upon his retirement he and his family returned to his home in Texarkana, Arkansas where he accepted the position of Industrial Engineer with Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Tom was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. He loved his family, his church, his golf game, football games and his work. As a born-again Christian, Tom lived and walked in the eyes of The Lord.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:00 PM Friday November 26, 2021 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 5101 W 7th St, Texarkana, TX 75501.

