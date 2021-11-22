LifeShare Providing Thanksgiving Essentials to Donors

Advertisement

As plans are being made to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give before the holidays.

LifeShare is providing a special “thank you” to those who donate blood ahead of the holiday. From today, Monday, November 22nd – Wednesday, November 24th all LifeShare donors will receive a LifeShare t-shirt, and a voucher valued at $15 towards the purchase of a turkey or ham.

These vouchers may be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertsons, and Rouses. They are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned, or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 value.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Since Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to gather together, we hope these vouchers will remind families to give the gift of life this holiday season,” says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives Monday, November 22nd – Wednesday, November 24th. To make an appointment visit: www.lifeshare.org/give.

About LifeShare Blood Center: LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, LA in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.

