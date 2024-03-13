Woman Arrested For Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Tainted Pill That Caused Overdose

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman accused of selling a fake prescription tablet which contained the potentially deadly street form of the drug fentanyl to a man who overdosed in November has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury.

Mariya Alyssa Hawkins, 18, allegedly sold pills stamped M30, as are legitimate prescription painkillers, which led to a man’s overdose Nov. 18, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man’s sister found him unresponsive at a house in the 100 block of Tracola in Texarkana, Texas, and performed CPR on him until first responders arrived.

The man reportedly recovered at a local hospital after receiving medical treatment, including a dose of Narcan, which counters the effects of opioids. Using cell phone and cash application data, investigators identified Hawkins as the person allegedly responsible for selling the phony pills that contained fentanyl.

Hawkins was arrested Jan. 30 and remains in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $75,000.

If convicted, Hawkins faces two to ten years in prison. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.