Arthur “Art” Steele passed away on March 5, 2024. He was born March 27, 1948, in Columbia South Carolina, and moved to Texarkana, Texas at a young age. He graduated from Texas High School in 1966, and then the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

A lover of travel and adventure, Art was a flight attendant for Braniff from 1974 until 1982, exploring much of the world and becoming an avid skier, before moving back to Texarkana to care for his aging mother Sue in 1988, which he did so lovingly until she died in 1998.

Art met Irene Wright in 1989. Prior to their marriage on November 27, 1992, they purchased The Cobbler Shoppe Restaurant, which they operated together for more than two decades, serving lunches on State Line Avenue to everyone from friends and neighbors to the governors of Texas and Arkansas. Ahead of the coming coffee craze, Art enjoyed serving drinks from one of the only espresso machines in the county for a few years.

After they sold The Cobbler Shoppe in 2010, Art spent time sharing knowledge of his other love—plants—with customers at H&N Landscaping and in the Garden Department at Home Depot.

With an easy laugh and a happy outlook, Art always found pleasure in small things such as a good cup of coffee or a garden in bloom. During his travels to various cities, he enjoyed going to farmers’ markets to sample local produce and chat with proprietors, or spending an afternoon throwing a ball for one of his dogs at the park.

Art is survived by Irene, three loving step-sons, Robert Wright of Seattle, Washington, Andrew Wright of Dallas, Texas, and Dr. Max Wright of Dripping Springs, Texas, and five grandchildren, Raleigh, Dalton, Laura, Sara, and Max, Jr.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date in lieu of a formal service, per Art’s request. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana or to a charity of your choice.