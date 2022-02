Advertisement

A Magnolia, Ark. man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 82 in Garland City Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, 55-year-old Scott Wilson was driving his 2020 Harley Davidson westbound on Highway 82. Wilson drove off the roadway to the left and stuck an embankment causing him to be ejected.

The crash was investigated by Arkansas Trooper Gentry.