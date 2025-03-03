Sponsor

Joyce Erwin Scroggin, age 93, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away at her residence on Friday, February 28, 2025. Born on June 8, 1931, in Dallas, Texas.

Joyce was a cherished member of her community and a devoted Baptist. She enjoyed a fulfilling career and retired from Rockwell International.

Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Vernon Scroggin Jr.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Mike Curtis of Texarkana, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, James and Debbie Scroggin of McKinney, Texas; her grandchildren, David Curtis, Jonathan Curtis, James Andrew Scroggin, and Heather Carmichael; and her great-grandchildren, Maggie, Jack, and Liam.

Memorial services will be held at a later date to honor her memory and celebrate her life.