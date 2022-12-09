Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment

Advertisement

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and set priorities for the regional workforce development system. Additionally, the Board must update the four-year plan after two years.

The Northeast Texas Board Plan 2021-2024: Two-Year Modifications will be available for public comment for a 30-day period from December 5, 2022 to January 3, 2023. Any comments received after the deadline will not be considered. The Northeast Texas Board Plan and Comment Form can be viewed at http://netxworkforce.org/FormCenter/Board-Plan-Public-Comment-12/Workforce-Solutions-Northeast-Texas-Stra-141 or by visiting the News Flash section on our website at www.netxworkforce.org.

