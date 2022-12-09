Advertisement

Geraldine Harris Cooper was born August 14, 1947 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Robert Lee and Annie Lou Harris. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She graduated from Carrie Martin High School in Plain Dealing, Louisiana. She then married Willie Lee Cooper on January 14, 1968 and started her journey as a wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by both parents, her paternal and maternal grandparents, her sister, Annie B. Govan (C.L) and her brother, Calvin Bruce Harris.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory: husband: Willie Lee Cooper of Lewisville, AR; one son: Willie A. Cooper of Dallas, TX, three daughters: Sharonda LaTrice Cooper of Texarkana, TX; Clarissa Cooper Carroll of Tulsa, OK and Demetria Cooper (Samuel) Davis of Texarkana, AR; three brothers: T. J. Briggs of Los Angeles, CA, Robert Lee Harris, Jr. of Garland TX and Alfred (Deborah) Harris of Vivian, LA; four sisters: Glinda Harris of Shreveport, LA, Janice Elain (Dennis) Little, Carol Dean (Donny) Beaver, Billie Jean (Herman) Sasser all of Vivian, LA; five grand children, 11 great-grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, December 9, 2022 3:00:5:00 at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service December 10, 2022 12:00 Chapelwood Mausoleum with Pastor Darnize Govan, Eulogist.

