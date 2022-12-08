Texarkana Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Child Porn Case

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man initially charged with 41 counts of child pornography possession has pleaded guilty to four counts as part of a plea deal that spared him the possibility of a longer sentence than the 40 years he received.

Stephen Anthony Green Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to four charges on Tuesday at a hearing in Bowie County before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison on Tuesday, according to court records. Green received maximum 10-year terms on each count which will run consecutively for a total sentence of 40 years, Assistant District Attorney Bradley Akins said.

Green first came to the attention of investigators in Bowie County through a cybertip in November 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a probable cause affidavit. Additional tips which led to Green were received from NCMEC in January and February.

Members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department searched Green’s apartment on Nichols Road on Jan. 7 while he was at work at a local fast food restaurant. The detectives seized a number of electronic devices from Green’s home, including an iPhone and a black Samsung phone.

Green was a member of pedophile social media sharing site where thousands of videos and images depicting the sexual exploitation of children are shared, a notice filed by Akins on behalf of the state said. Investigators recovered at least 40 known images of child porn from Green’s iPhone and a minimum of 50 more on his Samsung device.

“Defendant is in possession of an astronomical amount of porn overall, depicting practically anything and everything that could be considered pornographic,” according to the notice Akins filed earlier in the case.

In neighboring Cass County, Green is facing charges of possession with intent to promote child pornography, possession of child pornography and indecency with a child by exposure for allegedly exposing himself to a child under 7. Now that his Bowie County charges have been resolved, Green is expected to be transported to Cass County to face those allegations, Akins said.

Green was represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

