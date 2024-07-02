Apply Now for Drawn Hunts in Texas

Drawn Hunts Now Available

Are you looking for a new opportunity or a change of scenery for the upcoming hunting season? Apply now for Drawn Hunts! There will be drawings in over 60 categories of high-quality hunts across the state, including special drawings for adult and youth hunters. The online system is now accepting applications, and the first hunt category deadline is less than one month away!

APPLY FOR DRAWN HUNTS

The first application deadline is August 1. Application deadlines are on the 1st and 15th of each month, with the last deadline on November 1. Drawings are usually held the following business day. E-Postcard Hunts and U.S. Forest Service Antlerless Deer Permits require a 2024-2025 Annual Public Hunting Permit to apply and will be available beginning August 15.

Highlights
Image of a woman aiming a shotgun during a dove hunt.

How it Works

  • Browse hunts by category or location.
  • Use your Customer ID as your identifier.
  • Apply for multiple areas in the same category.
  • The application fee is $0, $3, $10, depending on the hunt.
  • After you apply, you can check your drawing status at any time.
  • If you are drawn for a hunt, an $80 or $130 permit fee is required for most hunts. Some hunts have no permit fees.

 

Questions? Contact us at hunt@tpwd.texas.gov
