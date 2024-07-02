Sponsor

Caroline Brecheen Lynn, age 80 of McKinney, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Prosper, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1944, in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, to Clifton and Opal Brecheen.

Mrs. Caroline spent her day as a homemaker providing a wonderful home for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, trail riding, bird watching, cooking for anyone who would eat, and she never met a stranger. She was a member of the Audubon Society. Her family described her as a loving, compassionate, caring person who always made people feel good about themselves. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and brother.

Left to cherish her memory is son Evan Lynn and wife Shelly; daughter Karen Garayua and husband Mike; grandchildren Megan, Brooke, Emily, Brennan, and Bella; great-grandchildren Bennet, Kylie, and soon to be expected Ellie May; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating. The visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.