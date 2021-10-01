Advertisement

Carmen Denise Guinn, age 44, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Guinn was born September 9, 1977 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana Arkansas. She was employed with Texas Farm Bureau and a member of Faith Chapel Church. Carmen was very protective of her family and always made sure that their needs were met. She was also a loyal wife, mother and a friend you could count on. She loved to call the Hogs and was an avid Razorback fan.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Guinn of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters and one son- in-law, Skylaar and Hunter Lacy of Benton, Arkansas; Autumn Underwood of Texarkana, Arkansas; and son Kaine Carmack of Texarkana, Arkansas; her parents, Chester and Paula Gordon of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Jeremy Gordon of Texarkana, Texas and a number of other relatives.

Advertisement

A celebration of Carmen’s life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Tony Burrow officiating. Private burial will be in Memorial Gardens at a later time.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to, Susan G. Komen, Race for the Cure.

