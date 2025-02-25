A&M-Texarkana to Host Preview Days on February 26th and 27th

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host its spring preview days on Wednesday, February 26th and Thursday, February 27th. The event, open to anyone interested in attending A&M-Texarkana and their families, will take place on the A&M-Texarkana campus from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

There will be information available for all types of students, from first-time freshmen to transfer and graduate students. Potential students can learn about academic programs and majors, financial aid (including cost of attendance and scholarships), student life, student success initiatives, and the university Honors College. Students can also get a sneak peek at student clubs and organizations, including Greek Life, and tour the university’s beautiful 400-acre campus.

“Preview day is an amazing opportunity for any prospective student to come and learn what makes A&M-Texarkana the best place to get an education,” said Tommy Tye, Manager of Campus Engagement. “We will have representatives from numerous departments available to help students understand how much college costs, the academic requirements, the services offered to our students, and much more. We’re looking forward to two great days of meeting prospective students and getting them on the road to earning an affordable, reputable, and attainable degree at A&M-Texarkana. Soar Eagles.”

Those planning to attend should register in advance by visiting visit.tamut.edu and clicking the event date they would like to attend. Day of walk-up registrations will be accepted as well. From the registration page students can reserve a spot at the event, find directions and parking information, and view the itinerary for the day. For additional questions about the event or to arrange for a large group please contact ttye@tamut.edu.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

