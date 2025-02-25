TexAmericas Center Announces New Qualified Site

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced that its Copeland Site has been qualified for development.

The Copeland Site, a 53-acre greenfield development site, is located on the TexAmericas Center East Campus on the north side of Cypress Street. With both roadway and rail adjacency, the site is well-suited for industrial growth.

The project will allow for a single user or for the development of a multi-building manufacturing center, complete with paved drive lanes, parking and storage areas, and specialized infrastructure. The development will cater to equipment loading needs and offer extensive utility connectivity, both above and below grade. Additional manufacturing-related ancillary services may be incorporated into the project to support diverse industrial activities.

Currently, most of the site is covered with dense tree growth and grass, with no existing wetlands or structures on the property. The soils found on the Copeland Site are part of the Midway Group formation, consisting of fat and lean clay, sand, and marl. Past timber harvesting on the site has removed mature pine trees and the property now features a mix of mature oak trees and younger growth, including both pine and oak species. Upon completion of a Letter of Intent, TexAmericas Center will remove the trees to make vertical development progress even faster.

The Environmental Condition of Property (ECP) Report classifies the Copeland Site as ECP Category 1, indicating that there has been no release or disposal of hazardous substances or petroleum products on the site, nor has there been any migration of such substances from neighboring areas.

As the Copeland Site is a prime rail-served site ready for development, TexAmericas Center is offering the location for industrial development, supporting the expansion by manufacturers, processors, or wholesalers into the Texarkana region.

The Qualified Sites Program

The Qualified Sites Program (QSP), launched in 2023, enhances TexAmericas Center’s commitment to Speed-to-Occupancy, Speed-to-Market, and Speed-to-Profit for businesses interested in locating on its 12,000-acre industrial park in Northeast Texas.

As part of the QSP, each site undergoes a comprehensive evaluation to assess its buildability, providing critical information for potential commercial and industrial operations. This includes proximity to essential utilities, assessment of flood plains and wetlands, geotechnical analysis, and other factors typically required for development.

Through the QSP, TexAmericas Center’s on-staff Professional Engineer and economic development professional, each with exceptional knowledge of what a company needs, grades a specific site for how well suited it is for industrial or commercial development based on various site selection characteristics. Those characteristics include proximity to infrastructure; utilities including electrical, natural gas, fiber, water and sewer; soil condition and characteristics; transportation assets; title oversight; and more.

TexAmericas Center now has about 1,000 acres approved for development through its Qualified Sites Program.

Expansion Solutions magazine recently named TexAmericas Center’s Qualified Sites Program the #1 certified sites program in the southern USA.

More information about TexAmericas Center Qualified Site Program can be found here.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.

