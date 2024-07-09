CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana Ribbon-Cutting and Blessing Set for July 16th

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host a ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony for the new CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana on Tuesday, July 16.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will include tours of the 12,000-square-foot facility.

Located at 4250 Gibson Lane in Texarkana, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana will feature 24-hour emergency services with 12 treatment rooms, advanced full-service imaging, and onsite laboratory services for easy access to care.

“This is very exciting for our health care ministry as we continue to increase our ability to care for our community,” said Jason Adams, president, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “CHRISTUS invests resources where they are needed in our communities. As a result, we are now opening this state-of-the-art facility to expand and grow our services for the future in the Ark-La-Tex region.”

Following the ribbon-cutting and blessing event, the emergency center will open to the public at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 18.

Construction on the emergency center began in spring 2023. Once open, it will provide nearly 40 health care jobs for the community and will be staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses who specialize in serving the emergent needs of patients with minor illnesses, broken bones and urgent health conditions including heart attack and stroke.

The emergency center will primarily serve walk-in patients.



About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the Texarkana and northeast Texas community with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

