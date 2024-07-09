Sponsor

Our loved one, Bob Curtis, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, with family by his side at Christus St. Michael’s Hospital. He was 75 years old.

Robert Lee Curtis Jr. was born on July 15, 1948 in Texarkana, TX and was a lifelong resident, except for his college days in Denton Texas at North Texas State University where he obtained a degree in Business Administration. He graduated from Texas High in 1966. Bob spent years in scouting and was an Eagle Scout and lifeguard. He was the son of Robert Lee Curtis Sr. and Jean Curtis, brother to Bill Curtis, and husband of 44 years to Judy Westbrook Curtis.

He was the father of Robert Lee Curtis III (Lindsey) of Prescott, WI and Phillip Todd Abernathy (Martie) of Texarkana, AR and grandfather of Madelyn, Henry, Julia, and Charlotte Curtis; Carlie (Conor) Richardson of Vandenberg AFB, CA and great-grandfather of Teddy and Emi Richardson who survive him. He is also survived by his brother Bill Curtis (Tina), mother-in-law Bunnie Westbrook, and nephews & nieces: Ben Curtis (Micayla), Abbi and Khloe; Cristen Wathen (Chris) and Aubrey; Aimee Curtis and Lyric; Sallie, Amy and Devin Westbrook; Michelle Peters Sorce (Chris) who was like a daughter, as well as many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Sid and Flora Crawford of Ashdown, AR and Paul and Florence Curtis of Texarkana, AR, as well as his brother-in-law Bob Westbrook and Great Aunt Abby Ruth Hale of Texarkana, AR.

Bob’s idea of paradise was to be in his boat out on the lake in Gillham, AR, surrounded by the beauty of nature, accompanied by good friends, and catching a lot of fish–which he loved to cook and eat. Aside from fishing, hunting was another of his great pleasures in life and he looked forward to yearly hunting trips to the deer camp in Camden, AR.

His years of hard work consisted of being a loan officer at CNB, owner of Sugar Hill Bait Shop, Manager of JJS Distributors for 20 years, partner in JJ Service Metal Fabrication Company, and retired Business Manager at Southwest Arkansas Community Punishment Center, where he was able to help, encourage, and positively influence some struggling young men.

He was a Christian and spent all of his growing up years at First Methodist Church, TX attending with his parents and later First Methodist Church, AR. In 2015 he joined First Baptist Church Moores Lane, where he loved to listen with zeal to the preaching and teaching of Pastor Jeff Schreve, who made the Word of God real to him. He was baptized by his friend and minister, Audie Dawson in Gillham Lake, surrounded and witnessed by family and friends. He became alive in his faith and a follower of Jesus Christ.

Bob loved raising cows, fixing fences, and bailing hay on what was once his Great Aunt’s property and is now the family domain. He also loved to weld and work with his hands. He didn’t have many idle moments.

He was a good and protective husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle, and he loved his friends and co-workers. He was a man of many good stories, had a sense of humor, and had a genuine, down-to-earth concern for other people and where they were in life. He loved to help if it was within his ability to do so and he was the recipient of the help of others when it became harder for him to do what he needed or loved to do. He was appreciative and loving –a humble and practical man with a warm heart. He delighted in his family and friends and loved life. He and his wife Judy enjoyed many nice trips to distant and scenic places, but his favorite thing was to sit down and share a meal with his favorite people.

Judy, Robert, and Todd were witnesses of his last precious breath on this earth and were aware that his next breath was in Heaven. We praise the Lord for his life that we shared.

“…to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8

We are thankful for the good doctors and nurses at St. Michael’s that cared for Bob during his stay and for the love, prayers, and support of friends and family.

Memorials may be made to “From His Heart Ministries,” First Baptist Church, Moores Lane in Texarkana, TX.