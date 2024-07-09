Hospice of Texarkana Announces Additional Kids Helping Kids Lemonade Stand Event

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is pleased to announce they will host another charity lemonade stand on Friday, July 12, 2024. This lemonade stand event is the fourth organized by several Hospice of Texarkana staff’s children who collectively have raised over $3,400 for several organizations such as Watersprings Ranch, the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The children originating the lemonade stand project, “Kids Helping Kids”, are motivated to help others, especially children in need. They have chosen The CALL as their next charity to receive event funding. The CALL is an Arkansas nonprofit helping children in foster care.

The community is invited to join the Kids Helping Kids group to make a small donation to The CALL and get something cold to drink. Visit Hospice of Texarkana on Friday, July 12, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503 for lemonade and cookies. For more information call 903-794-4263.

About The CALL – a non-profit organization that mobilizes local churches to serve local children and youth placed in foster care. The CALL provides a way for Christians to invite the mission field into their homes, to serve those most vulnerable in their communities. The CALL partners with the Division of Children and Family Services to recruit, train, and support foster and adoptive families for children and teens in foster care. For more information about The CALL, call 501-907-1048 or visit www.thecallinarkansas.org.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual, and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided a staggering $920,000 of uncompensated care to our community in 2023. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org.

