Interstates Donates Industrial Tools to Texarkana College’s Instrumentation & Robotics, Mechatronics, and Electrical Technology Programs

Interstates, a leader in electrical, automation, and operational technology solutions, has made a significant donation of industrial tools to Texarkana College’s Instrumentation & Robotics program, Mechatronics program, and the Electrical Technology program. Felicia Hughes, a representative of Interstates, presented the tools to Texarkana College students and instructors last week, marking another milestone in the strong partnership between Interstates and the College.

Thomas Holt, Texarkana College’s Director of Workforce Training, said the donation includes essential tools designed to enhance the hands-on training experiences for students.

“The tools will provide invaluable practical knowledge, ensuring that students are well-equipped for their future careers in the industrial manufacturing and processing sectors,” said Holt. “Interstates’ commitment to education and workforce development is evident through this generous contribution, which aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.”

Interstates has been a steadfast partner of Texarkana College, offering students apprenticeship opportunities that pave the way for successful careers in the industry. The collaboration underscores Interstates’ dedication to investing in the next generation of skilled professionals.

Holt said the donation not only strengthens the bond between Interstates and Texarkana College but also exemplifies the company’s mission to support and empower educational institutions.

“By providing the tools necessary for advanced training and education, Interstates ensures that students are prepared to meet the demands of the ever-evolving industrial landscape.”

About Interstates: Interstates meets the electrical, automation, and operational technology needs of manufacturing and processing companies around the world. For over 70 years, Interstates has been solving the most complex challenges and providing innovative solutions for industrial manufacturing and processing facilities. Their expertise and commitment to excellence have made them a trusted name in the industry. More information can be found at https://www.interstates.com/.

