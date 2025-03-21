Sponsor

Bobby Lynn Wallace, age 92, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Mr. Wallace was born on October 13, 1932, in Cooper, Texas, and spent most of his life in Texarkana. He was the owner and operator of Camp 67 Service Station and Bob Wallace Wrecker Service, a former employee of Monroe Calculating, a former reserve deputy, and volunteer Crime Scene Photographer for the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and Lance. In his early years, Bob enjoyed spending time duck hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was an independent person and someone you could depend on and stand by your side. He was never one to sit still- he was always busy, always working, always finding ways to be useful. Whether running his business, assisting law enforcement, or helping a friend or stranger in need, he believed in staying active and making a difference. Bobby was a man of God who passed that love on to his children. He led by example. In his spare time, Bob read poetry and was a poet. He obtained a private pilot license and spent many hours in the air flying his Cessna 172.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Mae Wallace, two sons, Stephen Maurice Wallace and Michael Alan Wallace, and one stepson, Brooks Rodger Stanley, Sr., one grandson, Brooks Rodger Stanley, Jr; his parents, James and Nellie Mae Wallace, and one brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Jewell Wallace.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Melba Wallace of Texarkana, Arkansas; his children, Russell Lynn Wallace, Sr. and his wife, Laura of Fouke, Arkansas; Renee Carrell and husband Vince of Colcord, Oklahoma; Jeanine Brown and her husband, Tommy of Atlanta, Texas; his step children; John Roy Stanley and his wife, Ramona of Texarkana, Arkansas; his step daughter-in-law: Mary Stanley; Commerce, Texas; Host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Russell (Rusty) Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.