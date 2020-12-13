Advertisement

Linda Jones, age 86, of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home. Linda was born in Bowie County on October 16,1934 to Archie Mac Fields and Sallie Mae Griffen. She was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church and was retired from Red River Army Depot, member of New Boston Garden Club and the American Legion in New Boston. She was a 1953 graduate of Hooks High School. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and wife. She loved working in the vegetable and flower garden.

She was preceded in death by parents, brothers, Herman Roy Fields, Edward Leon Fields, and Bill Fields and son Ronnie Jones.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Jo Bazar of Texarkana, Texas, Joy Porter and Mary Nowlin of New Boston, Texas, four brothers, Floyd Fields of Florida, Archie Fields of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Homer Fields of Rio, Nevada, Robert Fields of Missouri, eight grandchildren, Stefanie Lynch, Rose Pool, Christopher Haggard, C.W. Fendley, Denise Dyer, James Nowlin, Robert Nowlin, Stormie Nowlin, thirteen great grands, Jonathan Nowlin, Michel Knoblock, Jr., Harley Reeves, Tristan Hamilton, Austin Hamilton, Drake Hamilton, Micheal Hamilton, Gracelyn Hamilton, Lydia Dyer, Roy Dyer, Ember Kincaid, Holley Smith, Willow Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Bates Rolf Chapel with Chaplain Robert Ward officiating. Internment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 til 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

