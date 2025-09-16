Hospice of Texarkana Announces 16th Annual Jeans & Bling Celebrity Lip Sync Contestants

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is excited to announce the 16th Annual Jeans & Bling fundraiser, returning this year with a tropical twist as Jeans & Bling @ the Beach! It will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. This year’s presenting sponsors are CHRISTUS St. Michael Health Care System, along with our main media sponsor, KKYR, and Diamond Sponsors, Wholesale Electric Supply, the Yates Foundation, Higginbotham Insurance, the Cabe Cook Foundation, and Vee and Ron Collins. All proceeds support the area’s only freestanding hospice inpatient Care Center, serving patients and families within a 75-mile radius.

This year’s beach-themed celebration will bring the island vibes to Texarkana, featuring a high-energy performance by the popular Jimmy Buffett tribute band, The Landsharks. Guests will also enjoy a delicious buffet dinner, spirited bidding in the live and silent auctions, and the crowd-favorite Celebrity Lip Sync Contest — back by popular demand and bigger than ever!

Local favorites Kimberly Collins, Becky Easley, and Mary Washington will take the stage to deliver unforgettable lip sync performances, complete with costumes, choreography, and plenty of surprises. Donna Davis, the 2024 Lip Sync Champion, will return for an entertaining encore performance. Known for bringing the house down year after year, the Celebrity Lip Sync Contest is sure to be one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening, blending laughter, energy, and community spirit while raising vital support for Hospice of Texarkana’s mission.

The evening will also include an exciting Escape to Paradise Raffle, offering amazing prizes like dream vacations and a room makeover sponsored by Four States Furniture.

Vote for your favorite celebrity–only $1 per vote! Event and raffle tickets are also available for purchase online. Event ticket prices are $75 in advance and will be $100 at the door. For more information, contact Leigh Davis at 903-794-4263 or visit www.HospiceofTexarkana.org.

This year’s event holds special significance as Hospice of Texarkana celebrates 40 years of compassionate service to the community, so don your beachwear with a touch of bling (no swimsuits, please), and join us for an unforgettable evening of fun, fundraising, and community spirit — all for a cause that touches countless local lives. 🌴✨

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – Founded in 1985, Hospice of Texarkana is a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care with compassion and dignity. It operates the region’s only freestanding inpatient hospice facility, ensuring patients and families have access to critical care and support when it’s needed most. Focused on enhancing quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses, the organization provides comprehensive hospice care-addressing medical, emotional, spiritual, and grief-related needs. In 2024, Hospice of Texarkana provided more than $586,000 in uncompensated care, underscoring its unwavering dedication to the community. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.com.