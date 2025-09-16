Renew Truck Expands Operations at TexAmericas Center

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 5th-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced that Renew Truck, a division of the Joe Gear Companies, is expanding its operations by leasing an existing 2,604-square-foot industrial building on a 2.35-acre lot on TexAmericas Center’s Central Campus in Bowie County, Texas.

The expansion increases Renew Truck’s total production space to 16,673 square feet. The building, located at 139 Miller St., is adjacent to its existing facilities at 150 Service Street on TexAmericas Center’s Central Campus.

Renew Truck, a division of Joe Gear Companies, remanufactures and sells yard trucks used in industrial and logistics operations across the country. Based in New Boston, Texas at TexAmericas Center, the company combines decades of drivetrain expertise with modern remanufacturing capabilities to deliver reliable, cost-effective equipment and exceptional customer service.

With the addition of its newest facility, Renew Truck is expanding into new product lines to meet growing demand. The company is part of that family of businesses, which also includes operations in heavy truck repair, defense contracting, and power generation.

The company has been a valued tenant at TexAmericas Center since 2016, originally operating under MTP Drivetrain before reopening as Renew Truck in 2021. Its expansion reflects not only the company’s continued growth but also the strength of the transportation manufacturing sector—a key industry focus for TexAmericas Center and a major employment sector in the Texarkana region.

“We are proud to support Renew Truck’s growth and diversification into new markets on our campus,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “Their expansion demonstrates the confidence that long-term tenants have in TexAmericas Center, and we are excited to see them continue contributing to the success of the transportation manufacturing industry in our region.”

To learn more about leasing space, TexAmericas Center’s range of commercial real estate services, logistics solutions, access to financing and incentives, as well as its strategic growth plans to accommodate prospective and existing tenants, visit www.texamericascenter.com.