Sponsor

Christopher Sylvester McCorkle, age 65, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Christopher was born on March 13, 1960, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the union of Ulysses McCorkle and Bessie Mae Harris-McCorkle. Upon graduating from high school, he chose to serve his country in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Polk in Leesville, Louisiana, from 1979 to 1983, fulfilling his service commitment. After four years of active duty and additional years in the Army Reserves, Christopher retired from military service in 1991 following a tour in Desert Storm.

In 1982, while serving in the military, he met and married Patricia Ann Gales-McCorkle. Together, they made a home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for over 16 years, where they created many cherished memories with their four children—who were often the topic of his conversations with friends and family. In 1983, Christopher began working full-time for the United States Postal Service in Baton Rouge, where he became affectionately known as “the singing postman.” In addition to delivering mail, he delivered joy and encouragement to those along his route each day—rain or shine—until his retirement in 1998 due to disability.

In 2000, Christopher began a new chapter of life when he married Janice Edwards-McCorkle and became a devoted husband and loving father to her four children. Texarkana, Texas, became his home for the next 22 years, and it was during this time that his deep love for God led him to follow his calling into ministry.

Chris, as he was fondly known, was a vibrant member of his community and faithfully served in multiple churches throughout Bowie County, touching countless lives through his compassion and service. His radiant zeal for God shone through everything he did. Known as a man who never met a stranger, Chris’s warmth and kindness made everyone feel like family. He rose early each morning to pray for those in need and dedicated his life to serving others through ministry—whether teaching, mentoring, leading Bible study, working with youth and men’s groups, or serving in prison ministry.

Chris’s love for music was an extension of his ministry. He found peace and joy in playing his guitar, writing songs, and singing praises, using his musical gifts to invite the presence of God wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses McCorkle Sr. and Bessie Mae Harris; and his brother, Ulysses McCorkle Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Janice Edwards-McCorkle; four siblings Isaac Darryl McCorkle, Carmela McCorkle, Alesia McCorkle, and Enjoli Lawhorn; four children Jacqueline of Texas, Christopher (Kiana) of Arizona, Joshua of California, and Ellanisha (Julian) of Texas—all born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Patricia Ann Gales-McCorkle; eleven grandchildren: Christiana, Christopher, Christian, Kaidyn, Joshua, Julian, Joslynn, Alana, Kendrick, Sean, and Liya; four stepchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Christopher’s life was a testament to faith, love, and service. His legacy of kindness, devotion, and unwavering faith will continue to inspire all who knew him.