Live Entertainment and Events June 25th ~ June 26th

Friday Night:

Redbone Magic Brewing: live music with American Idol contestant – Ethan Kuntz “Lil Skinny”

Twisted Fork: Moss Brothers

67 Landing: Mo Betta Band live on the patio

La Fogata: Will and Aaron

Saturday Night:

Redbone Magic Brewing: live with Texarkana local talent “I’ve Heard Worse”.

Twisted Fork: Trivia- 7 pm

67 Landing: Mike Mayberry, 7:30

La Fogata: Trophy Husband

Hopkins Icehouse: T-Town 5

Saturday Events:

A Mad Hatter Tea Party

Saturday, June 26

Join the Texarkana Museums System at the P. J. Ahern Home for a Mad Hatter Tea. Guests are asked to wear their favorite hat or make one to enter in our Hysterical Hat contest. Entrants must make their own hat or decorate a store-bought hat in the most outrageous styles possible! Hat contest participants will have the chance to show off their creations in a Hat Parade before guests vote for the winner. Tea will be served in the Historic P. J. Ahern Home Museum, located at 403 Laurel Street. Four kinds of teas will be served with a variety of sweet and savoury delicacies. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Deadline to purchase tickets is June 23. For more information, please contact Jamie at 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org

Small Farm Animal Workshop

Saturday, June 26

Have you wanted to learn how to be self sufficient and raise animals to sustain you and your family on your farm or homestead? We here at Binning Farm will be holding a small animal workshop on our farm June 26th at 2:00 pm for only $15.00. Topics covered will be raising chickens for egg production and meat. Learn about raising ducks for pest control, eggs and entertainment. Raising turkeys for Thanksgiving, and raising rabbits for breeding, manure and food. As a bonus you will learn about raising worms for composting and collecting worm castings. Sign up at our website today https://www.binningfarm. com/events.