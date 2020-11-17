Locals Enjoy Texarkana’s First Holistic Health Workshop

Advertisement

Locals gathered at Universal Vibe over the weekend to enjoy music, art and local vendor booths. The event, hosted by Heather Wommack and Colton Foltz, took place at Camp Karlton Kemp in Texarkana, AR over the weekend.

Universal Vibe, a free, family-friendly event, was created to bring local business owners together for a day of fun and spiritual healing. Many talented local businesses had booths set up at the event in order to share their creations and gifts with the community. Host, Heather Wommack said the event offered a little something for everyone and was a great way to support local businesses.

“We want to bring small businesses and local vendors together, as well as local artists and crafters and people you don’t hear about daily,” Wommack said.

Businesses and vendors that participated in the event included Crystal Moon, Modern Primitives, Creative Soul Salon, Thrive Yoga, Mindful Energies and WooSah Bodyworks, to name a few. A variety of music and entertainment was also available and included local bands and DJ’s such as Droop Method, Qwilla, Noah Rock, and Enthused, as well as local fire spinning artists, Nathan Jones & Lace Davis. Bounce houses, arts & crafts stations and face painting stations were also provided for the children.

The event was a huge success, attracting at least 400 Texarkana residents throughout the day. Guests and volunteers followed CDC guidelines and were required to wear masks.

Universal Vibe will be an annual event in Texarkana, AR, and residents are encouraged to attend in the future for a unique and unforgettable experience.

