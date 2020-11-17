Prestigious Texas Schools with the Most Powerful Alumni Network

Advertisement

Top universities’ success is determinant on many factors, including a supportive and influential alumni network. When students join a university to pursue their diploma, graduate degree or higher, they become an integral part of the college long after their education is over. They take what they’ve learned and become members of society, leveraging the university they acquired their education from. This is why it is of the utmost importance for students to enroll in a school with famous graduates to leverage the best college alumni networks.

Enrolling into colleges that have university notable alumni is not easy for most students. It depends on the students’ academic performance during school, their discipline for submission of essays and assignments and the career path they choose to pursue. Students are often asked to write several assignments that contribute to their overall GPA. Whether you’d like to become a translator or build a career in politics or tech, the foundation for enrolling in a stellar university begins in school itself. As such, scholars must assure that their assignments are up to date and their performance is up to mark.

For students who wish to pursue their further education in Texas and are looking for some of the top colleges with university notable alumni, here are some of them.

The University of Texas at Austin



Advertisement

The University of Texas at Austin, also known as UT Austin, was founded in 1883 and has one of the best college alumni networks. Because of its solid reputation, the university holds the record for the seventh-largest single-campus enrollment. It currently ranks 42nd in the top universities in the U.S. As it is one of the best universities in Texas and the US, UT Austin attracts quite a lot of international students, from Canada in particular. This melting pot of cultures allows students to show off their knowledge and potential better which makes UT Austin a powerful academic institution. Though for a lot of students studying here requires a lot of efforts, essay service for Canadians definitely helps international students with cultural adaptation and academic performance.

UT Austin has garnered many reputed graduates, including Pulitzer Prize winners, Nobel Prize winners, Turing Award winners, and Abel prize winners. Fifteen of its graduates have served in the U.S. Senate, including Rex Tillerson, U.S. Secretaries of State, and William J. Bennett, U.S. Secretary of Education. First Lady Laura Bush attended the college in 1973. Salam Fayyad, Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, graduated with a Ph.D. Actors Matthew McConaughey, Owen Wilson and Michael ‘Burnie’ Burns are also notable alumni of the university.

Texas A&M University



Texas A&M University, also referred to as A&M, was founded in 1876 and is currently home to the largest student body in the United States. Students who wish to join the university may be able to make headway by performing well at school. Seeking help from expert essay writers is one of the best ways to ensure that you get all the necessary resources and assistance for good grades. A&M provides its students with lots of opportunities to excel in their studies and continue scientific research after graduation. This is one of the largest campuses in the U.S. and has over 500,000 students currently enrolled.

The alumni are referred to as Aggies. Some of the most notable graduates include Rick Perry, the United States Secretary of Energy, and 2012 U.S. presidential candidate. NASA astronauts William A. Pailes, Steven Swanson, and Michael E. Fossum also attended Texas A&M. Dennis Allen, Ray Childress, Johnny Manziel, and John David Crow are notable in the field of sports. Boone Pickens, businessperson, and Jason Castro, singer-songwriter/drummer, attended the college too.

Trinity University



Trinity University was founded in 1869 and consists of over 2,300 students currently. With over 47 majors and 59 minors, this is the only university in San Antonio that offers its students a chance to minor in creative writing. In the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 ‘Regional University’ rankings, it ranked first!

There have been several notable alumni who have graduated from Trinity University in the field of arts and entertainment, athletics, business and politics. Ron Nirenberg, Mayor of San Antonio, and Matt Mead, Governor of the state of Wyoming both attended Trinity. Candidate for governor of Massachusetts in 1990, John Silber and President of the University of Texas, Jay Hartzell attended Trinity too. Actors Jaclyn Smith and Josh Wolf, players Pete Cole, Frank Conner and Brian Gottfried are other notable graduates.

Texas is home to several great institutions with the best alumni networks. Students who wish to pursue their degree in the south-central region of the United States may find several colleges of their choice to enroll in.