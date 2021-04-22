Texarkana Man Killed in Early Morning Interstate 49 Crash

Advertisement

A 27-year-old Texarkana man was killed in in a crash with a semi-truck early Thursday morning on Interstate 49.

Monte Jackson as driving north on Interstate 49 hen he struck the rear of a semi-truck trailer. He then lost control and traveled in to the median where the vehicle overturned several times. Jackson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene by the Miller County Coroner.

The crash happened near the 1 mile marker on Interstate 49 just before 5:30 a.m.

