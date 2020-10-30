Opportunities, Inc. to Host “Drive-Through” Autumn Luncheon

Advertisement

Thursday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m., you are invited to join the women of Opportunities, Inc. Foundation Board for their Annual Autumn Luncheon featuring chef Marjorie Slimer.

The gift of this year’s luncheon is underwritten by Dolly Dunklin Marting in honor of Eileen Stearman & Mary Jane Orr, and in loving memory of Pat Abernathy.

This year’s Autumn Luncheon will be a drive-through event at Opportunities, Inc.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, or through the development office at Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (903)-791-2270 or email: rdrennon@oppinc.org