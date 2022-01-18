Texarkana Museums System Presents a Roaring 20s Mystery

Advertisement



Join the Texarkana Museums System at the Four States Auto Museum, 217 Laurel Street, for a night of food, fun, and MURDER! The crime wave starts January 29 at 6:00 p.m. Travel back to the Roaring Twenties and enjoy vintage cars and a great dinner along with a side of mayhem. Are you the victim or the murderer? You won’t find out until you arrive! 1920s costumes are encouraged, but not required. Tickets are $45 each for non-members and only $40 for TMS Members. Couples are just $80. Deadline for tickets is January 26, 2022. Buy yours today at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. For more information, call: 903-793-4831 or find us on Facebook. Benefitting the Texarkana Museums System.

It’s Murder Mystery time! The Texarkana Museums System is pleased to announce a “Vroom, Vroom, Vroom Murder Mystery,” a 1920s-themed murder mystery dinner! It’s the height of Prohibition and two rival bootleggers play a dangerous game that leads to murder. Guests will play a variety of characters, from criminals to investigators. Everyone is a suspect!

“Half the fun of these murder mysteries is that you won’t know if you are the murder victim until you arrive,” explains TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “Even if you are the victim, you can still listen in and investigate the crime as a ghost!”

Costumes are optional, but participants are encouraged to wear appropriate costumes reflecting the Roaring 1920s Prohibition Era theme of the party.

“Everyone loves the 1920s,” says TMS Board President, Velvet Cool, “It’s a fun time period for costumes. Lots of sparkles and hats. Anyone in costume is eligible for a chance at a prize!”

In addition to Best Costume, prizes will also be awarded for Best Actor and Best Detective as chosen by fellow guests. Deck yourself out in your best duds, polish your acting skills, and be prepared to solve a mystery!

The party is scheduled for January 29 beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at the Four States Auto Museum, 217 Laurel Street in Historic Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. Solve the mystery and enjoy a great dinner surrounded by vintage automobiles! Purchase your tickets now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. Tickets are $45 each or $40 for TMS Members. Couple Tickets are $80. Dinner of slow-roasted beef, roasted potatoes, green bean bundles and more is included!

The Texarkana Museums System operates the Museum of Regional History, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, The Ace of Clubs House and the P. J. Ahern Home in Historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. TMS hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every weekend of the month. For more information about this or future events, please call 903-793-4831, visit www.texarkanamuseums.org, find us on FaceBook, or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

