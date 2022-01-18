Texarkana Area Veteran’s Council 22nd Annual Chili Cook-Off

Advertisement

The 22nd Annual Texarkana Area Veteran’s Council Chili Cook-Off will be hosted this year on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at the Truman Arnold Center at Texarkana College. The event will last from 11:00AM until 1:00PM, and they are expecting some of the wildest, tangiest and most outlandish chili concoctions in the North East Texas- Southwest Arkansas!

To get in on the fun, and to taste the amazing concoctions, admissions tickets will be available for $8 at the event. The Admission ticket will allow you to taste all the chili available, and you could possibly win door prizes, and participate in some drawings! Each ticket allows you to cast your vote for your favorite recipe!

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Texarkana Area Veteran’s Council, and are used to assist local veterans, as well as help buy a van when needed. “Salute to Hospitalized Veterans Week.” For more information email USMCgret@aol.com or call 903-556-1613.

