This weekend’s Texarkana Texas Sportsman’s Gun & Knife Exposition has been postponed.

T & K Promotions made the decision to postpone this weekend’s show due to COVID-19, according to promoter Tammy Smith.

The Texarkana Texas Sportsman’s Gun & Knife Exposition will be rescheduled for January.

T & K Promotions’ next show is in Jefferson, Texas. December 5th and 6th at the Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin Street, Jefferson, Tx 75657.

Check back with TxkToday for upcoming details regarding rescheduling.

