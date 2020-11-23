Advertisement

Tsune Adcock age 84, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Adcock was born May 15, 1936 in Okinawa, Japan. She was a homemaker and a member of Douglasville Baptist Church, in Douglasville, Texas. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, of forty-six years, Preston Adcock.

She is survived by three sons and one daughter-in-law: Joe and Lisa Adcock of Texarkana, Arkansas; Emmit Adcock of Foreman, Arkansas; Jeffrey Adcock of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Matthew Adcock and his wife Jennifer, Jade Akins and her husband, Andrew, Jensen Adcock and her fiancée, Dustin Knighton, Jessica Keller and her husband, Kaleb and Buddy Smith and his wife, Kierston , eight great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 P. M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Arkansas Funeral Home, Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

