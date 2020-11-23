Pleasant Grove High School Band Earns Unanimous 1st Division Ratings at UIL Regional Competition

Advertisement

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the Pleasant Grove High School Pride in Motion Marching Band competed at the 2020 UIL Region 4 Marching Competition in Sulphur Springs, Texas and earned unanimous 1st division ratings. The Pleasant Grove High School Pride in Motion Marching Band will advance to the next level of competition in Lindale, TX on Saturday, December 5. They will compete against some of the best high school marching bands in East Texas at the UIL Area C Marching Competition.

The Pride in Motion’s program this year is entitled “Spirit of the Radio,” featuring the music of Rush, Autograph, and Queen. Directors of the Pleasant Grove Band Program are Bass Deese, Toni Deese, Ed Grissom, Jody Digby, and Colorguard Director Megan Law.

