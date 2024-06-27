Sponsor

James D. “Bull” Sherman, 89, of Nash, TX, went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2024.

James was born on March 17, 1935, to Edgar and Ollie Sherman in Prescott, AR.

James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen Sherman; brothers and sisters; and granddaughter, Rachel Sherman.

James is survived by his son, Jimmy (Sherry) Sherman of Hooks, TX; daughters, Ann Sherman of Little Rock, AR, and Theresa Greene of Texarkana, TX; grandchildren, Chris (Sunnie) Sherman, Megan (Michael) Sherman, Maddie Sherman, John Greene, and Courtney (Javarus) Holmes; 7 great-granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

James was a self-employed logger and retired from his company, Sherman Timber.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4505 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, TX, with Rev. Father Justin S. Braun, officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

A visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1501 N. Kings Hwy, Nash, TX, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, June 24, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Retreat Hospice, Buddy’s Helping Hands, or the Sacred Heart Church Building fund.