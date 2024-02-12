A&M-Texarkana and Texarkana College Sign Articulation Agreement Establishing Clear Academic Pathways Between Institutions

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas – Officials from Texarkana College and Texas A&M University- Texarkana recently gathered on the Texarkana College campus to sign an articulation agreement strengthening the partnership between the two institutions and establishing clear pathways for degree completion for transfer students. The new agreement provides a framework for developing degree plans and “pathway maps” that help students identify how classes taken at Texarkana College are used to complete specific degree plans at the university.

The maps are designed to assist both transfer and reverse transfer students. The maps simplify the process of determining which courses need to be taken at A&M-Texarkana to complete a bachelor’s degree. For students who transfer to A&M-Texarkana before completing an associate degree, the reverse transfer maps allow students to earn their associate degree from Texarkana College using courses completed at A&M-Texarkana. Another benefit of the new agreement is a better understanding of the courses needed to complete their desired degree and the elimination of unnecessary courses and credit hours. This provides a smooth transition between the two institutions and helps students to attain their desired bachelor’s degree as soon as possible.

The agreement further establishes Texarkana College as a Community College Pathway Partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Texarkana College students that transfer to Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be eligible for special transfer scholarships. The Golden Eagle Partner Transfer Scholarship awards $3,000 yearly or $4,000 yearly if the student qualifies for and enrolls in the Honors College. The Maroon Eagle Transfer Scholarship provides a $2000 yearly award, or $3,000 yearly for students enrolling in the Honors College.

Dr. Jason Smith, Texarkana College president, said, “Texarkana College’s mission is to advance our community through attainable higher education opportunities and our partnership agreement helps facilitate this goal. We are excited about the development of pathway maps that will help students easily transfer their earned course credit toward completion of a degree. The articulation agreement will also deepen the relationship between TC and TAMUT and increase the number of graduates for both institutions. In doing so, it will contribute to the economic development efforts in our region.”

“We are excited to sign this new articulation agreement with our partner institution Texarkana College,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “By working closely together we can help our hard-working local students fulfill their goal of attaining a bachelor’s degree by making the transfer process as seamless and efficient as possible.”

For additional information about the new agreement or about transferring to Texas A&M University-Texarkana please contact Katelyn Sloan, Director of Transfer Recruitment, at 903-823-3060 or ksloan@tamut.edu