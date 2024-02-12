Sponsor

James Henry Wheeler, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on February 8, 2024. He was born on April 3, 1949, in Avery, Texas to Thomas and Amanda Wheeler.

Mr. Wheeler spent his working days at Red River Army Depot. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, playing with his cat spirit, and playing games with family. He was a member of Christ Church. He was a veteran of the Army. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Amanda Wheeler, along with his sisters and brothers.

Left to cherish his memory is wife Judy Wheeler; one son, David Winget and wife Megan; two grandsons Ethan Winget and Nathan Winget; sister Norma Hilton; two nieces Debra Cook and Wanda Hughes; sisters-in-law Janie Wormington and husband Mike, Jackie Kelly and husband Mike; nephew Hunter Hawk; and a number of other relatives and friends.

There will be a graveside service held on February 14, 2024, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden in Nash, Texas at 10:00 AM with Brother Doug Rhodes officiating the service with burial following. James will be in state on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. A mask will be required for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance Texarkana, Texas.