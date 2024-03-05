A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Cooper Tire employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on March 4, 2024. The signing ceremony took place at the Cooper Tire & Rubber factory in Texarkana.

“We are privileged to welcome Cooper Tire as a premier educational partner,” said A&M President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Providing a pathway to credential or degree attainment for the hard-working employees of the largest employer in the region gives me tremendous pride.”

“Texas A&M University-Texarkana serves as a valuable resource for our community,” said Tommy Cullins, Manufacturing Director, Goodyear/Cooper Tire Texarkana Plant. “It provides outstanding opportunities for our associates to advance their educational journeys while enhancing their professional development through the partnership program. This collaboration expands the programs already in place and supports our associates in reaching their career path goals by offering undergraduate or graduate programs. Ultimately, the community we serve benefits from our associates’ further skills development.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of Cooper Tire will receive a 25% tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



